Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes is looking forward to the prospect of playing in front of the club's fans once more as they bid for promotion to the Premier League.

Three thousand supporters will be at the home leg of their Championship play-off semi-final against Barnsley on 22 May, as part of a Welsh Government test to bring fans back after lockdown.

Before that the Swans visit Barnsley in the first leg on Monday evening, with home fans present at Oakwell.