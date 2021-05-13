Romelu Lukaku in action for Everton, Man Utd and West Brom - watch Serie A winner's best Premier League moments
BBC Sport takes a look back at Premier League striker Romelu Lukaku's best Premier League moments.
The Belgian striker, who celebrates his 28th birthday on Thursday, has just helped Inter Milan secure the Serie A title.
Available to UK users only.
Watch Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport App
