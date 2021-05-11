Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says preparation was "very difficult" for Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League defeat by Leicester - which handed the title to rivals Manchester City - having been asked to play three times in five days.

MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 1-2 Leicester City

