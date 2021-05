Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says he's "proud of his players" and singles out praise for 19-year-old goalscorer Luke Thomas after their 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League.

MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 1-2 Leicester City

Watch mid-week Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Wednesday, 12 May at 22:45 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.