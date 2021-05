Fulham manager Scott Parker says he has "nothing but sadness" and that his side have "fallen short" as the Cottagers are relegated from the Premier League following a 2-0 defeat by Burnley.

MATCH REPORT: Fulham 0-2 Burnley

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Wednesday, 12 May at 22:45 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.