Wolves 2-1 Brighton: Watch highlights as Morgan Gibbs-White late goal secures dramatic win
Watch highlights as Morgan Gibbs-White scores a last-minute winner to give Wolverhampton Wanderers a 2-1 win over 10-man Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.
MATCH REPORT: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Watch highlights from the Premier League on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday, 9 May at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
