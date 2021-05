Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo say he is “proud” of his players after they fought back from a goal down to beat Brighton 2-1.

MATCH REPORT:Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Watch highlights from the Premier League on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday, 9 May at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.