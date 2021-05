BBC Sport looks backs to 7 May 2016, when Leicester City lifted the Premier League trophy to crown an incredible season, going from 5,000-1 outsiders to champions of England.

Will Manchester City be confirmed 2020-21 Premier League champions this weekend? Watch Match of the Day on Saturday 9 May at 22:30 BST on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Available to UK users only