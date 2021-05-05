David Cox, the former Albion Rovers striker, says he quit football last week after claiming he was verbally abused about his mental health.

The footballer, who has been vocal about his mental health struggles in the past, says he was taunted during the game about his previous attempts to take his own life.

Talking to Nicky Campbell on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, he said football is not a "good place to be in" for anyone with suicidal thoughts.

He said he thinks he was specifically targeted because of his struggles with mental health, adding: "I know for a fact that players will be told, when they come on to play against me, 'Wind him up, he'll react'."

This clip is originally from 5 Live Breakfast on 5 May, 2021