Glentoran manager Mick McDermott and Linfield counterpart David Healy share their thoughts on Saturday's goal-less draw between the sides at the Oval.

Glens forward Robbie McDaid saw his second-half penalty saved by Linfield goalkeeper Chris Johns.

The east Belfast club remain seven points behind their Belfast rivals in the league table, with Coleraine's win over Cliftonville easing them into second spot, six adrift of leaders Linfield.