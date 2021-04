Manager Gemma Grainger believes having Wales' final group match at home in World Cup qualifying is a "big win" for her side.

Wales have been drawn in Group I along with France, Slovenia, Greece, Kazakhstan and Estonia.

Their first match will be at home to Kazakhstan on 17 September, 2021, with the final match also being at home against Slovenia, potentially their main rivals for a runners-up spot, on 6 September, 2022.