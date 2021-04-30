Match of the Day pundits and friends Ian Wright and Alan Shearer sit down to share an open and honest conversation about the impact of online racist abuse on those who receive it.

Football clubs, players, athletes and a number of sporting bodies have begun a four-day boycott of social media in an attempt to tackle abuse and discrimination on their platforms. It began at 15:00 BST on Friday and will end on Monday at at 23:59 BST.