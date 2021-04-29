Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper believes this weekend's football social media blackout is a positive thing to try and tackle online abuse.

The Premier League, English Football League and Women's Super League clubs will join in a four-day boycott in an effort to combat discrimination starting from Friday.

Earlier this month Swansea carried out a week-long boycott after three of their players were subjected to abuse online, becoming one of the first professional clubs to do so.