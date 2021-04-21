Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says says his side were "not good enough" during their 2-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur and conceding after scoring is a "problem" for his squad this season.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Southampton

Watch Match of the Day on Wednesday, 21 April at 22:45 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.