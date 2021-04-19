European Super League: 'Football is meant to be on merit' - fans reaction
Arsenal fan CJ and Manchester United fan Beth speak to BBC Sport's Nesta McGregor about proposals for a European Super League.
Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are among 12 clubs who have agreed to join the ESL, alongside AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid.
READ MORE: 'Big six' agree to join 'Super League'
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Football