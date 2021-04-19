Fifa Council candidate Laura McAllister says that plans to create a European Super League threaten the future of football.

On Tuesday, the former Wales captain stands for election to be Uefa's female representative on the Fifa Council, the sport's ultimate decision-making body.

McAllister, a footballer turned professor of politics and sports governance, is aiming to become the first Welsh person to be elected to the Fifa Council - and the first woman from any UK nation to sit at football's top table.