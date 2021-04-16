Throughout the week she styles hair in Peckham, at the weekend she’s scoring goals for Gillingham.

Otesha Charles’ performances on the pitch have helped her club secure one of the biggest games in their history. On Sunday, the third-tier part-timers meet record 14-time winners and Women's Super League heavyweights Arsenal in the Women’s FA Cup fourth round.

BBC London's Chris Slegg caught up with Otesha during a busy return to her day job.

