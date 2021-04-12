Football Association of Wales president Kieran O'Connor says Robert Page will be involved in their plans for Euro 2020 if Wales manager Ryan Giggs is unable to take charge.

Giggs is currently on bail after denying an allegation of assault.

This comes at a time when the FAW is looking for a new chief executive after the departure in March 2021 of Jonathan Ford, although O'Connor insists everything is under control.

