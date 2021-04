Coleraine move back into second place and 10 points behind leaders Linfield after coming from behind to beat Warrenpoint Town 2-1.

Caolan Dillon's superb strike into the top corner put the hosts in front in the second half before Coleraine hit back.

Both goals came from the head of captain Stephen O'Donnell as Oran Kearney's side bounced back from the midweek defeat by the Blues.