Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter believes his side should have been awarded a penalty for a challenge by Harry Maguire on Danny Welbeck as they were beaten 2-1 at Manchester United.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

