Watch: Every goal from Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifying campaign
From Rachel Furness' Belarus header to Chloe McCarron's screamer against the Faroe Islands, watch every goal from Northern Ireland's historic Women's Euro 2022 qualifying campaign.
Kenny Shiels' side face Ukraine in a play-off in their bid to reach a first-ever major finals.
Northern Ireland travel to Ukraine on 9 April before the return leg at Seaview on Tuesday, 13, April.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- Northern Ireland