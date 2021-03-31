Northern Ireland 'will have to do it the hard way' - Peacock-Farrell

Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell believes Northern Ireland can still reach the World Cup finals despite their hopes being dented by a goalless draw against Bulgaria in qualifying.

The draw follows NI's opening Group C defeat by Italy in Thursday's opener.

Northern Ireland dominated the game at Windsor Park but failed to find the breakthrough, and manager Ian Baraclough had Peacock-Farrell to thank after a late save to keep the visitors out in Belfast.