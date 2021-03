Wales captain Gareth Bale says there are some "toxic people" on social media after his international team-mates Rabbi Matondo and Ben Cabango were subjected to racial abuse online.

The 31-year-old Tottenham forward, on loan from Real Madrid, has offered advice to the pair after the friendly win over Mexico before Wales face the Czech Republic in a World Cup qualifier in Cardiff on Tuesday.

