McGinn happy to prove Baraclough wrong after USA screamer

Niall McGinn says his superb strike in Northern Ireland's defeat by the USA on Sunday was the best of his career.

The Aberdeen winger was drafted into Ian Baralcough's squad for the friendly and World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Bulgaria after being left out of the initial panel.

Northern Ireland fell to a 2-1 defeat against the Americans, who were two goals up through Gio Reyna and Christian Pulisic before McGinn's goal.