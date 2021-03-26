Chris Gunter, who is set to win his 100th Wales cap on Saturday, is "a manager's dream" according to caretaker manager Robert Page.

The 31-year-old will become the first men’s player to make a century of appearances for Wales when he runs out in their friendly against Mexico at Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday night.

Wales are set to make wholesale changes from the team beaten in Belgium on Wednesday with a 2022 World Cup qualifier against Czech Republic to come on Tuesday.