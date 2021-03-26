Defender Chris Gunter talks BBC Sport Wales through his journey to becoming the first player to win 100 caps for the Wales men's team when they play Mexico in a friendly in Cardiff on Saturday.

The 31-year-old made his debut in 2007, helped the team to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and is now hoping to be part of the squad for the delayed Euro 2020 finals this summer.

