Larne 10-year-old Ben follows hero Rashford's lead with marathon fund-raising efforts

Larne 10-year-old Ben Dickinson has raised over £5,000 for the NI Children's Hospice by running a daily mile over the past 26 days - after being inspired by hero Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United star Rashford helped raise £20m to provide school meals for children during last year's first lockdown and sent a special video message to Ben congratulating him for his initiative.

"I saw what Marcus Rashford was doing and I thought: 'I have to get fit to go back to training, why not do a fund-raiser while I'm getting fit," Ben told BBC Newsline.

Ben, who is about to send Rashford a signed shirt of his own after receiving an autographed jersey from the Manchester United star, completed his 26-day marathon on Friday alongside the Larne football squad who have been performing so impressively in this year's Irish Premiership.

"It's unbelievable. I didn't even know I was going to hit £250 at the start. I thought that would be good to get," added Ben.