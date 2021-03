Irish Premiership highlights: Top two drop points as title battle heats up

The Irish Premiership title battle takes a further twist as Linfield and Coleraine both drop points in a dramatic evening of action on Tuesday.

Ballymena United beat leaders Linfield 2-1 with a last-minute goal while Coleraine were held to a 1-1 draw by Glenavon.

Elsewhere Glentoran left it late to beat Warrenpoint Town, Dungannon Swifts defeat Crusaders and Carrick Rangers put five past Portadown in an eight-goal thriller.