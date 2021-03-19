Vardy is frightened of no-one - Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers tells Gary Lineker that Jamie Vardy is "frightened of no-one" before their FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United this Sunday, live on the BBC.

Watch more from Brendan Rodgers on Football Focus on Saturday, 20 March at 12:00 GMT on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Watch live coverage of the FA Cup quarter-finals across BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, with Leicester City v Manchester United live on BBC One on Sunday 21 March from 16:30 GMT.