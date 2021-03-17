West Ham United v Birmingham City

Listen to live commentary from West Ham United v Birmingham City in the WSL.

Top videos

Top Stories

Ziyech

Champions League: Chelsea and Bayern Munich through to quarters - reaction

Hakim Ziyech (second left) celebrates after scoring for Chelsea

Chelsea beat Atletico to reach Champions League last eight

Barry Bennell

Football child abuse report finds 'FA failings'

  • From the section Football
Tiger Roll at Cheltenham

Tiger Roll claims fifth Cheltenham win

Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski scores as Bayern progress

Sabine Schmitz

Former racing driver and Top Gear presenter Schmitz dies aged 51