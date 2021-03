Aston Villa manager Dean Smith admits it's "very tough" to replace the injured Jack Grealish as his side fail to score for a second successive game with a 0-0 against Wolves at Villa Park.

MATCH REPORT: Aston Villa 0-0 Wolves

Watch highlights from Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day from 22:20 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.