Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says he's "frustrated" after his side's 1-1 draw against Burnley, which saw a penalty for a deliberate handball by Erik Pieters overturned by VAR.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 1-1 Arsenal

Watch highlights from Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day from 22:20 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.