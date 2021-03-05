Hasselbaink 'excited' to be back at Burton

Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink tells Football Focus' Mark Clemmit it is "exciting" to be back at the League One club and says the job is "totally different" compared to when he was last in charge in the 2014-15 season.

Since returning as manager in January, the Dutchman has led Burton Albion on an impressive run, winning six out of their last eight games.

