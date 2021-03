New Dungannon Swifts manager Dean Shiels say his first job in the role will be to change the mentality of the squad, and to remove the "acceptance of losing games".

The former Northern Ireland international signed a two-year deal at Stangmore Park after Kris Lindsay left by mutual consent in February.

The Swifts are currently bottom of the Premiership but are not faced with the prospect of relegation after the Championship season was cancelled.