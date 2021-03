BBC Sport looks back at Chelsea's victory over Liverpool back in April 2014, featuring Mohamed Salah in Chelsea blue, Willian's late goal and Steven Gerrard's infamous slip.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 0-2 Chelsea

Watch highlights from Liverpool v Chelsea on Match of the Day, Thursday 4 March, 11:45 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Available to UK users only.