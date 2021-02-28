Sancho scores and makes 50th Bundesliga assist

Watch highlights as Jadon Sancho scores from the penalty spot and records his 50th Bundesliga assist as Borussia Dortmund beat Arminia Bielefeld 3-0.

READ MORE: Sancho scores and reaches assist landmark in Watch highlights as Jadon Sancho scores from the penalty spot and records his 50th Bundesliga assist as Borussia Dortmund beat Arminia Bielefeld 3-0 in the Bundesliga.Dortmund win

Listen to the latest episode of the Euro Leagues Podcast every Thursday as part of BBC Football daily on BBC Sounds.

There is no commentary on this video. Available to UK users only.

