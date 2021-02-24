'We won't be rushing to watch it again' - Goodwin

  • From the section St Mirren

Jim Goodwin admits St Mirren's 0-0 draw with Motherwell was not a classic.

Top videos

Top Stories

Bernardo Silva scores for Manchester City

Champions League: Jesus doubles Man City lead & 10-man Atalanta holding Real Madrid

Brentford celebrate their opening goal

Championship: Brentford cut gap at top, Swans keep pace, Watford & Cardiff lead

Axar Patel

Feeble England crumble to 112 all out

  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Dele Alli

Alli impresses as Spurs cruise through

Grant Holloway

Holloway breaks 60m hurdles record

  • From the section Athletics
Neil Lennon

'Lennon's Celtic success will live long'

  • From the section Football