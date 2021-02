Watch the moment Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford is awarded the prestigious Gold Blue Peter badge for his work in making a difference to young people's lives. Previous recipients include Her Majesty the Queen, Sir David Attenborough and fellow England forward Raheem Sterling.

Rashford will receive the award as part of the Gold Blue Peter badge special show which airs at 5pm on Thursday 25 February.

Blue Peter is on CBBC and BBC iPlayer at 5pm on Thursdays.