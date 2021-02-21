'I'm not going to answer any more questions' - Lennon rues Celtic defeat

  • From the section Celtic

Celtic manager Neil Lennon rues a "hugely damaging" Scottish Premiership defeat by Ross County.

Top videos

Top Stories

Marcus Rashford

Rashford helps Man Utd back to second

  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez celebrate Manchester City's opener at Arsenal

Guardiola surprised by Man City winning run

  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Ross County v Celtic

County off bottom after win over Celtic

  • From the section Football
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Jordan Brown

Brown beats O'Sullivan to win Welsh Open

  • From the section Snooker
Michail Antonio, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham up to fourth but 'yet to hit top gear'

  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Rangers v Dundee Utd

Leaders Rangers put four past Dundee Utd

  • From the section Football