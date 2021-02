Marco Bielsa insists the absence of Kalvin Phillips was not a major factor in their 1-0 loss at Wolves, despite his side winning just once in the six Premier League matches the midfielder has missed this season.

MATCH REPORT: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Leeds United

Watch highlights from Friday & Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day from 22:20 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.