Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo praises winger Adama Traore, whose stunning long-range effort led to an unfortunate own goal by goalkeeper Illan Meslier in their 1-0 Premier League win against Leeds.

Watch highlights from Friday & Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day from 22:20 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.