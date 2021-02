Crystal Palace defender Nathaniel Clyne tells Football Focus that it feels "overwhelming" to return to the club after a "difficult" time at Liverpool.

Clyne suffered an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury in a Liverpool friendly against Borussia Dortmund in July 2019 which prevented him playing a single game last season.

