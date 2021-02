County Down teenager Ella Haughey completes every supporter's dream and has been called into the Northern Ireland senior squad just 10 weeks after watching Kenny Shiels side make history.

Lisburn Rangers defender Haughey, 16, will travel to England for Tuesday's friendly with the Lionesses as NI continue their preparations for a first-ever Euro 2022 play-off in April.

The match will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website from 12:30 GMT.