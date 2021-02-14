Watch: The weekend's goals wrap

Watch all the goals from Saturday and Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.

Only available in the UK

Top videos

Top Stories

Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli

Kohli & Ashwin hit fifties as India lead passes 400 - listen to The Cricket Social

Ashleigh Barty

Australian Open: Barty wins first set against Rogers in fourth round

  • LIVE
  • From the section Tennis
Split pic of Josh Maja, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Pedro Neto and Bruno Fernandes

Premier League reaction as Man Utd draw, Arsenal, Wolves and Fulham win

Lionel Messi

Family tears & PSG pressure - Messi's life-changing choice

Jessica Pegula

Pegula stuns Svitolina to reach quarters

  • From the section Tennis
Rafael Nadal

Nadal and Medvedev cruise through

  • From the section Tennis