Watch highlights as Robert Lewandowski's two goals see Bayern beat Egyptian side Al Ahly 2-0 to reach the Fifa Club World Cup final, where they will meet Mexican side Tigres.

MATCH REPORT: Al Ahly 0-2 Bayern

