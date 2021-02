Match of the Day 2 pundits Jermaine Jenas and Alan Shearer discuss why Liverpool's points-per-game average has dropped more than any other Premier League team since games started being played behind closed doors last June - and both agree the title race is over.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.