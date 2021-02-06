Bruce ‘can't fault’ Newcastle effort after Magpies hold on for 'terrific' win

  • From the section Newcastle

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce says he "cannot fault their effort" after his side held on for a "terrific" 3-2 win over Southampton, despite playing the last 18 minutes with just nine men.

However Bruce says it's like "one step forward and almost two back" after Javier Manquillo, Callum Wilson and Fabian Schar suffered injuries during the match.

MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 3-2 Southampton

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 6 February at 22:20 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Premier League video

Top Stories

Finn Russell

Scotland stun England to earn historic Twickenham win - reaction

Bobby Decordova-Reid

Premier League: Fulham v West Ham

Breaking news

Scots end 38-year wait for Twickenham win

  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Joe Root

Root's 218 keeps England in command

  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring for Aston Villa against Arsenal in the Premier League

Watkins hits Villa winner as Arsenal lose again

  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Highlights: France thrash Italy in Six Nations opener
Video

Highlights: Stylish France thrash Italy in Six Nations opener