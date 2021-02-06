Bruce ‘can't fault’ Newcastle effort after Magpies hold on for 'terrific' win

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce says he "cannot fault their effort" after his side held on for a "terrific" 3-2 win over Southampton, despite playing the last 18 minutes with just nine men.

However Bruce says it's like "one step forward and almost two back" after Javier Manquillo, Callum Wilson and Fabian Schar suffered injuries during the match.

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 6 February at 22:20 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.