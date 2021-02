Burnley boss Sean Dyche says "it's a head scratch how we didn't win in the end" after a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Watch highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday, 6 February from 22:20 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.