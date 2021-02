Watch highlights as a sensational strike from Mana Iwabuchi helps Aston Villa beat Tottenham Hotspur and earn a first home win this season in the Women's Super League.

MATCH REPORT: Aston Villa 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

