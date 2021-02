Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side could have played better in their 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor that extended their winning streak to 13 games.

Watch highlights from the midweek Premier League games on Match of the Day on Wednesday, 3 February from 22:45 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.